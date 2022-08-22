The heat index measurement, calculated by meteorologists to indicate how hot it feels, underestimates the temperature perceived by people on the most sweltering days, a new study reveals.

Climate scientists, including those from the University of California (UC) Berkeley in the US, say the apparent temperature perceived by individuals is sometimes off by over 20°F.

Humans adapt to hot temperatures by sweating as well as flushing, a natural process where blood is diverted to capillaries close to the skin to dissipate heat.