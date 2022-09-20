Italian party expected to win election suspends candidate for praising Hitler

The far-right Brothers of Italy party, which is tipped to win the national elections at the weekend, has suspended one of its candidates today after he praised Adolf Hitler in online posts.

The party has roots that trace back to a neo-fascist group set up after World War Two.

However, party leader Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to be Italy‘s next prime minister, has made efforts to distance herself from the far-right and says her party is mainstream conservative.