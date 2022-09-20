Italian party expected to win election suspends candidate for praising Hitler
Calogero Pisano praised Nazi leader for being a ‘great statesman’
The far-right Brothers of Italy party, which is tipped to win the national elections at the weekend, has suspended one of its candidates today after he praised Adolf Hitler in online posts.
The party has roots that trace back to a neo-fascist group set up after World War Two.
However, party leader Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to be Italy‘s next prime minister, has made efforts to distance herself from the far-right and says her party is mainstream conservative.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies