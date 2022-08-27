Hungary warns education becoming ‘too feminine’
State body report outlines concerns that boys could develop ‘mental and behavioural problems’
Officials in Hungary have published their concerns that the country’s education system is becoming “too feminine”, in a report released this summer.
Issued by the state audit office, the report outlines fears that the phenomenon of “pink education” could create demographic problems and be harmful to the development of boys.
The document, which was published last month, labels “emotional and social maturity” as “feminine traits” and states that if education “favours” these traits then it will result in “the overrepresentation of women in universities”.
