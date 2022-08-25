While it is widely known girls have been outperforming boys in terms of GCSE level results since the 1980’s, it is far harder to discern why this is the case. As with most things in life, the answer is complex, multi-causal and imbued with nuance.

Although the lead that girls historically have over boys for the top grades grew smaller this year, the gender gulf remains sizeable. Some 30 per cent of girls were awarded 7/A or above - which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the male entrees - of whom 22.6 per cent gained 7/A or higher. Whereas, last year, girls beat boys by 9 percentage points.

Francesca Craik, an executive headteacher of both a mixed school as well as a girls' school, has first-hand experience of why this may be the case. Ms Craik, the head of St Wilfrid’s RC College in South Shields and St Anthony’s Catholic Girls School in Sunderland, told The Independent she has spent 20 years teaching in mixed co-ed schools - adding that this January, she took on being head of the all-girls school.