GCSE results - live: Pupils across country to learn grades in ‘turbulent circumstances’
Pupils to receive grades from 8am
Hundreds of thousands of GCSE students are to receive their results today, with grades expected to fall significantly on last year.
Pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will collect the results for the first exams since the pandemic from 8am.
They are expected to follow a similar pattern to last week’s A-levels results, which saw a record fall in grades from last year but remained above those from 2019.
The Association of School and College Leaders said the outcome of the GCSEs were likely to be "uneven" across different schools and areas and reflect the "turbulent circumstances" of the pandemic.
Last week’s A-level results showed a “stark” and growing north-south divide in attainment.
Special steps taken for GCSE result this year
Authorities have introduced leniency in this year’s grade boundaries, which means the number of marks needed for each grade, as opposed to those set in 2019 before the pandemic struck.
This is the first set of students after the Covid pandemic to receive their GCSE result.
Students were also given prior information about the content of the exam, the selection of topics in certain subjects and assistance with certain exams such as formulae sheets.
GCSE results: Here’s how students can overcome stress, anxiety ahead of grades
Students with jittery nerves awaiting their GCSE results can turn to Open Your Mind for mental health support as the campaign is immediately available for pupils and their parents across the country to fight out the nervous pangs.
The Cavendish Square Group’s initiative is a collective of 10 NHS trusts and offers tips and suggestions to those worried ahead of collecting their grades.
Experts at Open Your Mind suggest that if someone you care for is feeling overwhelmed and people are worried that they might not be able to keep themselves safe, then you should call your local NHS mental health helpline which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Calling your local NHS 24/7 urgent mental health support line, which is supported by trained mental health advisors and clinicians, will help make an assessment to help decide on the best course of care. You will not be wasting anyone’s time,” the campaign assures.
Students have been urged to reach out for help early and at the sign of slightest duress to ensure they don’t reach a crisis point — especially when there’s just days and hours to go for announcement of results.
Younger ones can access assistance via digital text support, NHS mental health crisis lines, and counselling.
On the eve of GCSE results being published, Labour has accused successive Conservative governments of leaving “legacy of unequal outcomes” that are holding back children and communities.
Shadow schools minister Stephen Morgan said: “Young people receiving results have worked incredibly hard, but 12 years of Conservative governments has left a legacy of unequal outcomes that are holding back kids and holding back communities.
“As we head into results day, every child should know that they are supported by a Government which believes in them and their ability to succeed, but sadly that’s simply not the case. The Conservatives are failing our children.
“Labour is ambitious for every child. We would end tax breaks for private schools and invest in thousands of new teachers, to give every child the brilliant teaching and school experience they need to achieve and thrive.”
Following the publication of A-level results last week, social mobility charity The Sutton Trust said regional gaps are growing and the differences in levels of achievement at private schools compared with state schools and colleges are still above 2019 levels.
GCSE students to receive grades
Pupils will receive their GCSE grades this morning, after sitting exams for the first time since the pandemic.
Similar to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it is expected that grades will drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019.
Following the publication of A-level results last week, social mobility charity The Sutton Trust said regional gaps are growing and the differences in levels of achievement at private schools compared with state schools and colleges are still above 2019 levels.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies