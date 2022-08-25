Students sat GCSEs this year for the first time since the pandemic (PA)

Hundreds of thousands of GCSE students are to receive their results today, with grades expected to fall significantly on last year.

Pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will collect the results for the first exams since the pandemic from 8am.

They are expected to follow a similar pattern to last week’s A-levels results, which saw a record fall in grades from last year but remained above those from 2019.

The Association of School and College Leaders said the outcome of the GCSEs were likely to be "uneven" across different schools and areas and reflect the "turbulent circumstances" of the pandemic.

Last week’s A-level results showed a “stark” and growing north-south divide in attainment.