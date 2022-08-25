A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former prime minister Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail for one week, his lawyers said, as the leader appeared at Islamabad’s federal judicial complex amid heavy security.

Mr Khan has been granted preemptive bail until 1 September after which the former prime minister will apply for another extension with the court, his lawyer and political ally Babar Awan said.

"We asked for a longer time because Imran Khan is contesting elections on many seats and he needs to go on campaign, but the court gave us just a week,” Mr Awan said.