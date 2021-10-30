As Cop26 begins, several countries have announced net-zero emissions targets, even the ones it was least expected from. However, one of the world’s largest polluters, India, has stayed away from such a commitment.

The climate negotiations in Glasgow will see a heavy push for countries to set a carbon neutrality target and there has already been tremendous pressure on India, the third-largest polluter, to declare one for itself.

Carbon neutrality or net-zero refers to a state where a country is absorbing as much carbon as it emits. One of the most ambitious goals of the landmark Paris Agreement was that the world should cut emissions in half by 2030 and achieve global carbon neutrality by 2050, for a 50 per cent chance of limiting global heating to 1.5C.