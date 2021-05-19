W

hen Sang Hlun Thang noticed he had a soaring temperature and headache, he got himself and his family in India’s capital tested for coronavirus. Among the seven of them, three tested positive, including his mother and father. All of them were soon admitted to three different hospitals across west Delhi.

While his mother and father recovered, Thang did not make it. The 30-year-old had been admitted to Ayushman Hospital and Health Services. “The doctors promised us that he was going to recover within two weeks, but he did not,” his inconsolable five-months-pregnant wife, Biksim Sinman, tells The Independent.

He died on 16 April. “After over 10 days of hospitalisation, the doctors told us that his lungs were severely damaged from the infection as they informed us of his death.”