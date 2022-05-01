Parts of India faced hottest April in more than a century, weather agency says

The hottest April on record in more than a century was witnessed in several parts of India this year, said the country’s weather agency.

Average maximum temperatures in India’s central and northwestern states, recorded at 37.78C and 35.9C respectively, are the hottest since 1900, when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) began keeping records.

The average temperature observed across India was 35C, the fourth highest in 122 years, IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in a video conference on Saturday.