Parts of India faced hottest April in more than a century, weather agency says
Average maximum temperatures hottest since India’s weather agency began keeping records
The hottest April on record in more than a century was witnessed in several parts of India this year, said the country’s weather agency.
Average maximum temperatures in India’s central and northwestern states, recorded at 37.78C and 35.9C respectively, are the hottest since 1900, when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) began keeping records.
The average temperature observed across India was 35C, the fourth highest in 122 years, IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in a video conference on Saturday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies