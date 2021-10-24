Six years ago, when India’s prime minister Narendra Modi presented his dream to the country of a new “Digital India”, just under 20 per cent of the nation had internet access and its billion-plus population was seen as offering huge but almost entirely untapped potential to the world’s media giants.

What has happened since then has been nothing short of transformational - now, some 700 million Indians are online and the country represents the biggest market in the world for many social media platforms and other websites.

While it’s clearly a success story for Mr Modi’s ambition, and the new digital connectivity proved a godsend during the world’s largest pandemic-induced lockdown, the shift has also created new problems for the government in terms of how to regulate this new online space and the influence in India of huge foreign-based organisations.