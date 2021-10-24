India’s internet crackdown faces legal challenges as critics fear slide towards ‘digital authoritarianism’
Digital rights activists say the Modi government’s attempts to regulate online spaces threaten freedom of expression – and some judges across the country appear to be in agreement, as Shweta Sharma reports
Six years ago, when India’s prime minister Narendra Modi presented his dream to the country of a new “Digital India”, just under 20 per cent of the nation had internet access and its billion-plus population was seen as offering huge but almost entirely untapped potential to the world’s media giants.
What has happened since then has been nothing short of transformational - now, some 700 million Indians are online and the country represents the biggest market in the world for many social media platforms and other websites.
While it’s clearly a success story for Mr Modi’s ambition, and the new digital connectivity proved a godsend during the world’s largest pandemic-induced lockdown, the shift has also created new problems for the government in terms of how to regulate this new online space and the influence in India of huge foreign-based organisations.
