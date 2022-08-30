A family need not necessarily comprise of a traditional husband and wife pairing but can also be constituted through an unmarried partnership or a queer relationship, India’s top court said in a recent judgement.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Sunday expanded the country’s view of what is traditionally perceived to be a family, paving the way for LGBT+ couples to adopt children.

“Familial relationships may take the form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships,” a Supreme Court bench said, according to Indian media outlets.