An opportunity, not a nuisance: Modi’s tour reveals closer ties between India and Europe
Narendra Modi is visiting three European countries this week as Delhi looks to cement ties, despite differences over Ukraine
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is in Europe for a crucial three-nation trip, a first since the restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic began, which will set the tone for discussions on several post-pandemic issues including economic recovery and Ukraine conflict.
On the first day of his trip in Germany, Mr Modi met German chancellor Olaf Scholz and addressed the Indian diaspora there. He met Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday and is set to meet just re-elected Emmanuel Macron in France on Wednesday.
Mr Modi’s trip to Europe is significant for several reasons, including due to the timing of the trip that comes amid Russia’s continuing atrocities in Ukraine which has divided the world. Western nations have been increasingly pressuring India to take a stand while the south Asian nation continues to remain “neutral” while continuing its trade with Moscow.
