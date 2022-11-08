Jump to content

Ukraine war ‘dominates’ talks between India and Russia in Moscow

India will keep purchasing oil from Russia as it has served to Delhi’s advantage, Jaishankar says

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 08 November 2022 16:05
<p>Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talk to each other after a joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia</p>

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talk to each other after a joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia

(AP)

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday said the conflict in Ukraine was a dominant feature in New Delhi’s bilateral talks with Moscow during his visit to Russia for the first time since its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on a two-day visit on Monday to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov — a significant meeting that has sparked speculations of India mediating between the two warring nations to broker peace talks.

“Ukraine conflict was the dominant feature,” Mr Jaishankar said, adding that both countries will continue to have discussions on it.

