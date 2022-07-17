Every year hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees take a dip in the holy Ganges river at the Hindu religious site of Dakshineswar in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.

But recent research by a group of scientists have thrown up alarming statistics about the quality of water at the site, with cascading effect on another important location close by — the Sundarbans — home to one of the world’s largest and richest mangrove forests.

Coordinated by microbial ecologist Dr Punyasloke Bhadury, a team of four researchers examined the health of a 65km-stretch of the Ganges in West Bengal.