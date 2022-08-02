Jump to content
Tourism companies go on strike after Indonesia hikes komodo dragons tax by 18 times overnight

Indonesia is home to around 3,300 rare Komodo dragons – one of the world’s largest lizards

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 02 August 2022 17:14
Comments
<p>A Komodo dragon walks at the Komodo National Park in Komodo island, Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province</p>

A Komodo dragon walks at the Komodo National Park in Komodo island, Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province

(Reuters)

Tourist company workers in Indonesia have gone on strike after authorities imposed a dramatic surge in ticket prices to view the country’s famous Komodo dragons.

Indonesia has around 3,300 rare Komodo dragons, one of the world’s largest lizards which can grow up to 3m (10ft) in length.

These lizards, which can kill large prey with a single venomous bite, attract millions of tourists all year round.

