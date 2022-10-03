Football fans ‘died in players’ arms’ in Indonesia stadium tragedy, says coach

The head coach of the home team involved in the deadly football stadium crush in Indonesia has described the horrific scenes he witnessed including “fans d[ying] in the arms of players” and the “heavy burden” he feels in the aftermath of Saturday’s tragedy.

Arema FC’s Chilean manager Javier Roca spoke to a Spanish broadcaster about the disaster in which 125 people died, including 17 children, in one of the world’s worst stadium stampedes.

Roca was critical of the police for deploying tear gas as fans stormed the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java’s Malang city as Arema lost 3-2 to bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya.