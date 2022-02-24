Friends to the end: The countries which support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
As Russia’s invasion unfolds, several partners to Moscow break the unanimity of condemnation of the war and Putin’s international isolation, reports Ahmed Aboudouh
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was immediately condemned internationally.
It attracted sweeping condemnation from the US, the UK, European powers and other western countries.
But there is no international unanimity on the outbreak of war. Several countries, long-term, or just convenient allies, have backed Moscow over its actions. And they remained steadfast on Thursday, despite anger elsewhere.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies