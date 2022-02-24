Russia unleashed all-out war on Ukraine from land, sea and air on Thursday, attacking targets all around the country including the capital Kiev, pushing Europe towards its most ruinous conflict since 1945 and prompting international fury at the actions of President Vladimir Putin.

Officially, at least 40 Ukrainian lives, including civilians, have already been lost to the conflict, but that number is certain to grow much higher as the conflict rages. Ukraine claims to have killed 50 Russians.

The fallout from the conflict was immediate, with warnings that fighting could escalate beyond Ukraine’s borders, Nato rushing to give its support to members of the alliance located close to Russia, western nations vowing to impose more sanctions upon Moscow, European nations warning of a looming refugee crisis, energy prices jumping and global stock markets pummelled.

The attack was launched after months of Russia building up troops along Ukraine’s borders - forces it long claimed were on exercise - and after weeks of denial that they would invade. The devastating assault began early on Thursday morning with a defiant Mr Putin, head of the country with a huge arsenal of nuclear warheads, warning the international community not to interfere as the repurcussions would be severe.

“If you do you will face consequences greater than any of you have faced in history,” he said.

He vowed “to defend people who have been victims” of “the Kiev regime” and “demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine” - tapping into a long-standing Russian narrative that suggests the country is being subjugated by radical nationalists who fought the Soviet Union alongside the Nazis during the Second World War.

Within hours of the invasion being ordered, missile strikes were fired against key military and infrastructure targets inside Ukraine. Luhansk, Sumy and Chernihiv, in the east of Ukraine, were all subjected to attacks, while tanks battled on the outskirts of Kharkiv, after paratroopers dropped in, according to local reports.

An amphibious assault on the key port city of Mariupol was underway, and ground forces are now moving in across the country from Russia, Crimea and its vassal state, Belarus, which is situated close to Kiev. Another key city, Odessa, was also said to be under attack.

(AFP via Getty Images)

In the capital, where almost three million people live, air sirens forced residents to desperately seek shelter in the city’s underground.

Bomb explosions were heard close to Kiev itself, including an air assault attack on Hostomel Airport by Russia.

Footage emerged of dogfights between Ukrainian and Russian jets, with Kiev claiming to have brought down seven aircraft. Social media showed apartment buildings hit in residential areas in Kharkhiv, northeast Ukraine, and scores of Ukrainians queuing up to donate blood.

Ukrainians began to flee the county’s main urban centres, including the the capital and south-western city of Mariupol, where explosions have been reported throughout Thursday morning.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, urged citizens to defend the country from Russian forces and said weapons would be issued to everyone who comes forward.

This map shows the locations of major Ukrainian cities and separatist regions (The Independent)

The attack brought swift - and furious - international condemnation.

US President Joe Biden accused Russia of an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” and said: “The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, fast emerging as the strongest European critic of Moscow, said the Russian leader “was endangering the lives of countless innocent people” and pinned the blame on Mr Putin. He added: “For all that there is no justification. This is Putin’s war”.

The G7 nations were meeting to decide on a response, while outside Downing Street Ukrainians protested.

Boris Johnson called the invasion “a catastrophe for our continent”, while France’s Emmanuel Macron said it marked “a turning point in the history of Europe”.

A woman with her daughter waits for a train as they try to leave Kiev (AP)

Nato called the invasion “deliberate and cold-blooded”, while the European Union vowed more sanctions. All western nations are coming under pressure to impose much tougher punitive measures on Moscow.

European Commission Foreign Policy chief, Josep Borrell, described the move as “among the darkest hours of Europe since the end of World War II.”

A Kremlin spokesman shrugged off such threats and said Russia could not be placed behind an “Iron Curtain” once more.

This is the second time that Moscow has launched a significant military incursion into Ukraine since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, and comes eight years after the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in the south.