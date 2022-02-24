In pictures: Russia declares war on Ukraine
Big explosions heard in Kiev, Kharkiv, and Odessa as a number of Ukrainians start to flee the cities
Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine early on Thursday, after president Vladimir Putin warned foreign countries against interfering, saying it would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.
Big explosions were heard in Kiev, Kharkiv, and Odessa as world leaders condemned the invasion that could potentially lead to mass casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government, while threatening the post-Cold War balance.
Sounds of blasts were picked up by news channels broadcasting live from the country, including by CNN, causing reporter Matthew Chance to put on a flak jacket.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law following Russia’s military strike on the country. He also urged citizens to not panic, as a number of Ukrainians started to flee the cities.
“We are working. The army is working,” he said. “Don’t panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine.”
The Russian president announced what he called the “special military action” during a televised address at 6am Moscow time, saying the attack was intended to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine - a false claim the US had predicted would be made the pretext for an invasion.
Mr Putin accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia‘s demands to prevent Ukraine from joining Nato and for security guarantees. He also claimed that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to “demilitarise” it and bring those who committed crimes to justice.
According to Ukraine’s border guard agency, military troops unleashed an artillery barrage as part of attack from neighbouring Belarus.
Russia’s military claimed to have targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military structures, not the populated areas.
Anticipating international condemnation, Mr Putin said: “Whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never seen in history.”
He further urged Ukrainian servicemen to “immediately put down arms and go home”.
US president Joe Biden denounced Russia’s action as an “unprovoked and unjustified attack”, declaring “the world will hold Russia accountable”.
Meanwhile, the European Union is planning the “strongest, the harshest package” of sanctions as British prime minister Boris Johnson said Western allies won’t stand by as Russia attacks Ukraine.
Ukraine was in the thoughts of everyone in the UK “during this dark time”, Mr Johnson added.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: “The target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order, and we will hold President (Vladimir) Putin accountable for that.”
“We will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval,” she said.
