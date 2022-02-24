Russia will carry out ‘special military operation’ in eastern Ukraine says Putin and warns of ‘consequences’ over foreign interference
US president Joe Biden says US and allies will respond in ‘decisive way’
Russia is to carry out a special military operation in eastern Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has announced, triggering a perilous crisis at the heart of Europe.
In a televised address at around 6am in Moscow, the Russian leader warned of the “consequences” over foreign interference in Russia’s actions. He claimed Russia did not intend to occupy Ukraine permanently and urged Ukrainian troops to put down their weapons.
As he spoke, there were reports from Kiev, where it was around 6am, of explosions close to the city, suggesting that the operation was already underway.
In Washington, US president Joe Biden warned that the US and its allies would respond in a “united and decisive way.”
“The world will hold Russia accountable.” he said.
Mr He accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to stop Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.
He said the Russian military operation aimed to ensure a “demilitarisation” of Ukraine.
Ukraine news – live: Putin announces military operation in eastern Ukraine as US warns of ‘imminent’ invasion
More follows....
