Ukraine news – live: Truss insists UK sanctions will ‘inflict pain’ as Putin claims Russia ‘open’ to diplomacy
Moscow is ‘hell-bent’ on invading, says UK foreign secretary
Vladimir Putin has claimed Moscow is ready to look for “diplomatic solutions” in the ongoing Ukraine crisis, as Liz Truss warned UK sanctions on Russia would “inflict pain” despite criticism the current measures do not go far enough.
“Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems. The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us,” the Russian president said in a video message released on Wednesday.
During her own morning media round, the UK foreign secretary said she believes Mr Putin is “hell-bent” on invading Ukraine.
She added: “This is about inflicting pain on Putin and degrading the Russian economic system over time, targeting people that are close to Putin. But if you’re asking me is he paying attention, my view is that he wants to invade, this is a long-standing plan.” Critics of the government say the sanctions package is too weak to be taken seriously by the Kremlin.
Ukraine demands more sanctions on Russia ‘now'
Ukraine’s foreign minister has demanded Western nations impose “more sanctions on Russia now”.
Australian PM warns of full-scale invasion within 24 hours
Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, has said a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine is “likely” to take place within 24 hours.
Mr Morrison, who has announced fresh sanctions against the Kremlin, said Russian forces were now at “peak readiness to complete a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that is likely to occur within the next 24 hours.”
Truss undermining independence of Ofcom, claims RT
Russian-backed broadcaster RT has accused Liz Truss of undermining Ofcom, after she said she thought the regulator would be looking at RT’s output.
“It is unfortunate that Minister Truss, and, recently, a select few other UK politicians, seem to be trying to directly or indirectly interfere in institutions they tout as supposedly independent and wholly free from political pressure,” RT’s deputy editor in chief and head of communications, Anna Belkina, said.
“These comments once more undermine the independence of the UK regulator.”
Ofcom must decide whether Russia Today ‘propaganda’ continues, says Liz Truss
Liz Truss said it is up to regulator Ofcom to decide what kind of content the Russia-backed RT network continues to broadcast in the UK, following calls for a crackdown.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the government to tackle the “propaganda” put out by the state-controlled channel, formerly known as Russia Today.
Responding, Ms Truss attacked the channel for disseminating “fake news” on behalf of the Kremlin – and suggested that Ofcom should “look” at what it broadcasts.
Australia announces additional sanctions on Russia
Australia has announced additional sanctions on Russia and is warning businesses to prepare for retaliation through Russian cyberattacks.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that targeted financial sanctions and travel bans will be the first batch of measures in response to Russian aggression toward Ukraine.
Australia and Russia have imposed sanctions on each other since 2014. The sanctions were initiated by Australia in protest of Russian involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
The National Security Committee in Mr Morrison’s Cabinet approved sanctions and travel bans that target eight members of the Russian Security Council. They also agreed to expand previous sanctions and to align with the United States and the UK by targeting two Russian banks.
Russian minister dismisses Western sanctions: ‘We’re used to it’
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has dismissed the threat of Western sanctions in response to Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian regions, saying “we’re used to it”.
“Our European, American, British colleagues will not stop and will not calm down until they have exhausted all their possibilities for the so-called ‘punishment of Russia’,” he said.
“They are already threatening us with all manner of sanctions or, as they say now, ‘the mother of all sanctions’.
‘This is about inflicting pain on Putin,’ Truss says of sanctions package
Catching up on some of the other comments made by Liz Truss earlier this morning, the foreign secretary said she believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was still “hell-bent” on invading Ukraine.
Challenged on whether the current UK sanctions are tough enough to stop the Russian state financing the military, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “One of the banks that we’ve sanctioned is the bank that finances the Russian military, so we are absolutely taking that step.
“I believe that Putin is hell-bent on invading Ukraine. This is about inflicting pain on Putin and degrading the Russian economic system over time, targeting people that are close to Putin. But if you’re asking me is he paying attention, my view is that he wants to invade, this is a long-standing plan.
“And what we have to do is make it as painful as possible, both by supplying support to the Ukrainian government in terms of defensive weapons, in terms of economic support, and by imposing economic costs.”
Could halting Nord Stream 2 lead to more renewable energy in Europe?
Climate experts say the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could mean greater investment in clean energy across Europe.
Suzana Carp, executive director of climate campaign group Carbon-Free Europe, said the German government putting the breaks on the project could spark greater investment in renewable energy and zero-carbon fuels across Europe reduce their reliance on Russian gas.
Truss ‘not embarrassed’ by photo showing her with wife of Russian ex-minister
Liz Truss has been asked whether she felt embarrassed to be posing in a photo alongside Lubov Chernukhin, the wife of a Russian former minister, who has donated nearly £2m to the Tory party.
The foreign secretary replied: “No I am not.”
Putin’s plans ‘do not stop at Ukraine’, says Truss
Liz Truss has suggested Vladimir Putin’s plans “do not stop at Ukraine“, adding “it’s important that we strengthen Nato’s forces”.
She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “The mood in Ukraine over the last 10 years has turned hugely against the Russian regime. This is not going to be easy for Vladimir Putin. They are ready to fight.
“I’ve been having discussions with the Ukrainian government, and we have been providing that support and training to Ukraine. This could go on, I’m afraid to say, for years - we are likely to see a full-scale invasion and Ukraine will fight.
“The point I was making is it is important that we strengthen the eastern flank of Nato countries, that we support the Baltic states, that we support other Nato members to make sure their defences are fully protected, because Putin’s plans do not stop at Ukraine.
“That is why it’s important that we see strong Ukrainian resistance, and it’s also why it’s important that we strengthen Nato’s forces.”
