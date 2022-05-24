Thousands hospitalised as dust storms show Iraq’s growing desertification problem
There could be as many as 300 dust storms each year in Iraq by 2050, Baghdad has warned
Fears are growing about the effects of desertification in Iraq and other countries in the Middle East after they were buffeted by yet another sandstorm this week.
Monday’s storm, the tenth to rip through Iraq in just two months, resulted in hundreds of people being hospitalised with respiratory problems. It also led authorities to urge workers to stay at home.
The warning came after the previous two sandstorms caused one death in Iraq and sent about 10,000 people to hospital with respiratory difficulties.
