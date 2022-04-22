Keep cool: Italy puts limits on air condition temperatures to save energy amid Ukraine war

One official says ‘every drop of sweat’ in summer would be a ‘drop of blood spared among the Ukrainian population’

Zoe Tidman
Friday 22 April 2022 16:52
Comments
<p>Italy is set to put controls on how warm or cold air temperature is in public buildings</p>

Italy is set to put controls on how warm or cold air temperature is in public buildings

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Italy is set to ban air conditioning under 25C in certain buildings during the summer months as it looks to keep energy costs down due to the Ukraine war sending prices soaring.

The plan − reportedly dubbed “operation thermostat” − was passed through the Italian Senate on Thursday.

It will prevent public buildings, including government offices and schools, from having air conditioning set below 27C during summer, allowing for a 2C leniency.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in