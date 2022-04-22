Keep cool: Italy puts limits on air condition temperatures to save energy amid Ukraine war
One official says ‘every drop of sweat’ in summer would be a ‘drop of blood spared among the Ukrainian population’
Italy is set to ban air conditioning under 25C in certain buildings during the summer months as it looks to keep energy costs down due to the Ukraine war sending prices soaring.
The plan − reportedly dubbed “operation thermostat” − was passed through the Italian Senate on Thursday.
It will prevent public buildings, including government offices and schools, from having air conditioning set below 27C during summer, allowing for a 2C leniency.
