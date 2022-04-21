✕ Close 'Bring my mother back home', says daughter of captured Ukrainian paramedic

Russian president Vladimir Putin has cancelled plans for his troops to storm the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, instead opting for a blockade, it has emerged.

The Kremlin leader ordered the Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu to change the plan. “There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities,” Mr Putin said. “Block off this industrial area so that a fly cannot not pass through.”

There are more than 2,000 Ukrainian fighters holed up in the Azovstal, according to Mr Shoigu. Earlier the leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya claimed that the besieged port city would fall to Kremlin forces by lunch time.

“Before lunchtime, or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the forces of the Russian Federation,” he said, two months into Russia’s relentless siege of the port city.