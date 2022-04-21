Ukraine news - live: Putin orders troops not to storm remaining Mariupol stronghold
Boris Johnson says peace talks being held back by ‘crocodile’ Vladimir Putin
Russian president Vladimir Putin has cancelled plans for his troops to storm the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, instead opting for a blockade, it has emerged.
The Kremlin leader ordered the Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu to change the plan. “There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities,” Mr Putin said. “Block off this industrial area so that a fly cannot not pass through.”
There are more than 2,000 Ukrainian fighters holed up in the Azovstal, according to Mr Shoigu. Earlier the leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya claimed that the besieged port city would fall to Kremlin forces by lunch time.
“Before lunchtime, or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the forces of the Russian Federation,” he said, two months into Russia’s relentless siege of the port city.
Ukraine deputy PM demands Russia let civilians and wounded soldiers leave Azovstal
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Thursday demanded Russia urgently allow the evacuation of civilians and wounded soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol via a humanitarian corridor.
“There are about 1,000 civilians and 500 wounded soldiers there,” Ms Vereshchuk said in an online post.
“They all need to be pulled out of Azovstal today.”
Russian central bank chief mulls forex controls to stabilise rouble
Russia is looking at introducing controls on foreign currencies to prevent the rouble rate form deviating from official levels, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
Russian troops strike more than 1,000 targets overnight, claims Kremlin
Russian forces have hit more than 1,000 military targets in Ukraine overnight, the Kremlin has claimed.
A total of 162 Ukrainian firing positions were reportedly struck by missiles and artillery.
Russia has also claimed to have captured the town of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine.
The Kremlin leader ordered the Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu to change the plan.
There are more than 2,000 Ukrainian fighters holed up in Azovstal, according to Mr Shoigu.
The Soviet plant has a warren of underground tunnels, where hundreds of Ukrainian civilians are thought to have taken shelter.
World faces ‘human catastrophe’ over rising food prices due to Ukraine war, says World Bank
The world faces a “human catastrophe” as food prices rise sharply because of the Ukraine war, the president of the World Bank has said.
Speaking to the BBC, David Malpass said: “It’s a human catastrophe, meaning nutrition goes down. But then it also becomes a political challenge for governments who can’t do anything about it, they didn’t cause it and they see the prices going up.”
The World Bank predicts a 37 per cent spike in food prices, warning the poor will “eat less and have less money for anything else such as schooling”.
Four evacuation buses left Mariupol yesterday
Four evacuation buses left Mariupol on Wednesday carrying citizens to safety, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister has said.
The citizens slept in the occupied city of Berdyansk and are now en route to Zaporizhzhia, Iryna Vereshchuk said, adding that more evacuations are expected today.
Spanish PM arrives in Kyiv to express support for Ukraine
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has arrived in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, his office has said.
Denmark’s leader Mette Frederiksen is also travelling to the Ukrainian capital, but it is unclear whether he has arrived yet.
The parties will discuss extra support for Ukraine and the prosecution of “war crimes and human rights violations”, according to the Danish government.
Ukraine ready for ‘special round of negotiations’ on Mariupol
Ukraine has said it is willing to hold a “special round of negotiations” to ensure the safe passage of civilians and soldiers out of Mariupol.
Kyiv was ready for unconditional talks “to save our guys...military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded”, negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Wednesday evening.
His comments come as Ukrainian troops and civilians remain in the Azovstal steelworks, the only area of the port city not yet captured by Russia.
Ukraine has proposed swapping Russian prisoners of war to guarantee the evacuation of Ukrainians in Mariupol. It is not know how the Kremlin has reponded to the offer.
Mariupol to fall to Russia ‘before lunch’, Putin ally claims
Russia will capture Mariupol on Thursday, the leader of Chechnya has said.
Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Vladimir Putin, will finally succeed in capturing the Azovstal steelworks, the last Ukrainian foothold in the city.
“Before lunchtime, or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the forces of the Russian Federation,” he claimed.
Russian soldiers advancing towards Kramatorsk, says MoD
Russian forces are advancing towards the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, according to Britih military intelligence.
The city, which is located in the Donetsk region, is being hit by constant rocket attacks, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
The MoD added that Moscow likely wants to see “significant” military successes ahead of the annual 9 May Victory Day celebrations, which mark the defeat of the Nazis in the Second World War.
