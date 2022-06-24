The cost of living crisis has stretched all the way to the beach in Italy.

After a winter of austerity, many there are bracing themselves for hikes in holiday costs as privately managed beaches across Italy increase their rates for the summer, with some establishments charging more than a month’s rent for a dip in the sea.

A recent survey by consumer defence association Altroconsumo found that there will be an increase of up to 18 percent in beach establishments managed by private businesses across Italy during the peak week of 31 July to 6 August.