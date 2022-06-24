A coast of living crisis: Italy’s private beaches cannot escape the age of austerity
Many of Italy’s beaches are in private hands and the cost of using them is going up as thousands flock to the sea shore, reports Sofia Barbarani in Rome
The cost of living crisis has stretched all the way to the beach in Italy.
After a winter of austerity, many there are bracing themselves for hikes in holiday costs as privately managed beaches across Italy increase their rates for the summer, with some establishments charging more than a month’s rent for a dip in the sea.
A recent survey by consumer defence association Altroconsumo found that there will be an increase of up to 18 percent in beach establishments managed by private businesses across Italy during the peak week of 31 July to 6 August.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies