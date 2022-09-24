‘All eyes on Rome’: Italy goes to poll as anxious Europe watches on
Italy could elect its first woman PM
Italy’s voters will select a new government this weekend and who they choose could have major repurcussions for the rest of Europe.
It seems almost certain that voters will elect the first far-right leader of the post-World War II era — and the first woman to lead an Italian government — Giorgia Meloni.
She heads the Brothers of Italy group and has formed a three-party alliance with two prominent political veterans, Matteo Salvini of the League and former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi of Forza Italia, who has re-emerged as a central figure on the country’s political stage even though he turns 86 next week.
