‘At least eight killed’ as landslide on Italian holiday island engulfs buildings

A rescue operation is under way on the Italian island of Ischia after multiple buildings were engulfed in a landslide triggered by heavy rain, leaving people trapped underneath the debris.

At least 12 people are reported to be missing on the island in the Bay of Naples, which has also suffered from flooding. Two people were rescued from a car after it was dragged into the sea, the fire service said.

Italy’s infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini initially said eight people had been killed in the landslide. But interior minister Matteo Piantedosi later contradicted this, insisting there were no confirmed deaths.