Italy ‘breaking law’ by refusing to let migrants disembark, say charities in port standoff
Hundreds of migrants blocked from reaching land as Rome takes hardline stance
Charities said the Italian government has broken international law by turning away hundreds of migrants rescued at sea.
Rome’s new far-right government under Giorgia Meloni said only those deemed vulnerable are allowed to leave rescue ships currently docked in the Sicilian port city of Catania.
The captain of Humanity 1, a German-flagged boat run by charity SOS Humanity, has refused an order to leave the port until Italy allows the 35 migrants remaining onboard to take shore. On Sunday, 144 migrants, including 100 unaccompanied minors, were allowed to disembark.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies