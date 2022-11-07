Jump to content

Italy ‘breaking law’ by refusing to let migrants disembark, say charities in port standoff

Hundreds of migrants blocked from reaching land as Rome takes hardline stance

Liam James
Monday 07 November 2022 16:59
Comments
<p>Charity ship ‘SOS Humanity’ has dozens of migrants stuck on board </p>

Charity ship ‘SOS Humanity’ has dozens of migrants stuck on board

(Reuters)

Charities said the Italian government has broken international law by turning away hundreds of migrants rescued at sea.

Rome’s new far-right government under Giorgia Meloni said only those deemed vulnerable are allowed to leave rescue ships currently docked in the Sicilian port city of Catania.

The captain of Humanity 1, a German-flagged boat run by charity SOS Humanity, has refused an order to leave the port until Italy allows the 35 migrants remaining onboard to take shore. On Sunday, 144 migrants, including 100 unaccompanied minors, were allowed to disembark.

