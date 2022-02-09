Italy gears up for Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ app with fear and excitement

A little-known group of Italian Donald Trump supporters has been taking to social media this week to advertise the former US president’s latest business endeavour, the social media platform, Truth Social.

This is expected to launch on 21 February and is set to offer an online experience not dissimilar to that of Twitter by giving users a platform to voice their opinions - or “truths” – and post photos, news, and videos.

“Stay informed about breaking news while staying directly connected with the people who influence you – don’t be shocked if they take your TRUTH viral!” reads the app’s description.