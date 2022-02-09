✕ Close Trump tries to turn tables by claiming he was victim of attempted coup

Donald Trump has weighed in on the row engulfing wildly popular podcaster Joe Rogan, telling the host to “stop apologising to the Fake News and Radical Left” for his recent platforming of medical disinformation and his long history of racist, misogynistic and transphobic remarks.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump remains under suspicion of violating federal law by mishandling documents that the White House was required to preserve, from schedules to sensitive memos were regularly ripped into quarters and tossed into trash bins or “burn bags” for incineration at the Pentagon, forcing aides to sift through the contents to determine which needed to be preserved under the Presidential Records Act.

Advisers to the former president insisted that 15 boxes of administration records found at Mar-a-Lago didn’t contain any sensitive materials, but rather mementos and correspondence from other world leaders – including letters from North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The consequences of the former president’s words and actions both in and out of office are the subject of particularly heated discourse at the moment, with Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger warning that the strength of feeling whipped up among Mr Trump’s supporters poses a risk of full-on civil conflict.