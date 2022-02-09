A Washington ethics watchdog known for its dogged criticism of President Donald Trump over his four years in office has issued a new call for the Justice Department to investigate the president and his team over the situation developing over documents that should have been returned to the National Archives.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) wrote to the Department of Justice on Wednesday urging the agency to investigate the status of document turnovers to the National Archives after it was revealed this week that Mr Trump’s team was presently continuing to find records that should have been turned over to authorities in January of 2021.

“To ensure that such attacks on the foundation of our democracy are never repeated there must be full and public accounting of Trump’s role in the insurrection of January 6, 2021, and the roles of those who aided and abetted him. But without a full historical record, unimpeded by the former president’s willful destruction and mutilation of his presidential records, full accountability may escape us. Accordingly, we request that you investigate whether former President Trump violated criminal laws by willfully destroying and mutilating his presidential records while in office,” reads the letter.

More follows...