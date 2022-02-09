Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence was reportedly searched by the National Archives last month, which led to several boxes of White House records being recovered by the archival agency. The Washington Post reports the boxes contained correspondence between the former US president and Kim Jong-un and a letter from Barack Obama - items which were meant to be preserved by archivists under the Presidential Records Act.

Trump advisers deny that the boxes were removed from the White House with malicious intent.

