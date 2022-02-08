Trump’s 2020 election lies could lead to civil war, says Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger has said that he believes the US could be on the brink of civil war if Donald Trump convinces enough people of the lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Mr Kinzinger how dangerous it is for the GOP to “whitewash the events” of the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.

“It is extremely dangerous, and if there was a word even more intense than dangerous, I would use that,” Mr Kinzinger said.

He added that he believes civil war “is a real possibility”.

