Sunken Japanese boat salvaged after a month, 12 still missing

The wreckage of a tourist boat that sank off Japan's Hokkaido island last month has been salvaged and brought to the port of Abashiri on Friday. Of the 26 people who were on board, 14 are dead, while 12 others are still reported missing.

The Kazu 1 is being transported on a barge and will be brought ashore on Sunday, the Japan Coast Guard said.

It was placed on the deck of the barge by a salvage company around 3.20am on Friday after it was raised by a crane from a depth of 182 metres, Japan Today reported.