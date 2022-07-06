Votes for noodles: Japanese food chain offers free ramen to get young to ballot box

A noodles brand in Japan is offering free ramen to young people in a bid to boost their participation in upcoming elections.

Ippudo has promised to provide endless refills or one boiled egg topping for free for two weeks starting this Sunday in return for someone voting. The service would be limited to those casting their vote in the House of Councillors election on Sunday.

“We hope this will create an opportunity for people to cast their ballots, even if voting has not become customary for them. We want them to view it like an outing, and enjoy ramen after voting,” a company executive told Japan’s daily newspaper Mainichi.