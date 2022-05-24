New dinosaur species discovered from fossils unearthed in Japan
Scientists say dinosaur had distinct characteristics in its limbs and claws
Scientists have identified a new species and genus of mostly plant-eating dinosaurs that lived about 72 million years ago based on fossils unearthed from Hokkaido, the northern island of Japan.
The new dinosaur, named Paralitherizinosaurus japonicus, roamed the Earth during the Upper Cretaceous epoch about 72 million years ago, according to the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.
It belonged to a family of small to large, mainly herbivorous theropod dinosaurs called Therizinosauridae, say scientists including those from Hokkaido University in Japan.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies