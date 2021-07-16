The unwanted games: Japan warned it could face double the number of Covid infections by end of the Olympics

With just a week until the start of the Summer Olympics in Japan, Tokyo has entered another state of emergency because of coronavirus amid fears cases could double in the host city by the end of the controversial games.

Infections hit a six month high on Thursday, the second day in a row that Tokyo has recorded more than 1,000 cases in a single day.

According to Kyoto News, health experts advising the Tokyo Metropolitan government said the moving average of infection could increase to 2406 a day by August 11 if the virus continues to spread at the same pace.