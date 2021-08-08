Tokyo Olympics: Karate and Skateboarding performances pave way for new generation

Four new sports made their debut at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: karate, skateboarding, surfing and climbing. But for Japan, it was karate and skateboarding—and the breakthrough performances of their athletes in both sports—that will warm hearts and stay in the memory for years to come.

“It was fantastic. It was really nice to watch the women’s event. It was the kata. I got to see all the really highly ranked karate players. I felt [really emotional],” says Miki Nakamichi, a karate instructor at Keio University. “It was really close and a very good match,” adds Nakamichi, who was also a volunteer at the Tokyo Olympics during karate events.

A fourth degree blackbelt, Nakamichi is talking about one of two categories—kata (forms) and kumite (fighting)—that defined karate competitions at the Games: kata is a performance of movements similar to shadowboxing, while kumite is a sparring match between two opponents trying to score points via kicks and punches to the body and head.