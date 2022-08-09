Kenyans headed to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new president in a closely-fought contest between two political veterans.

With the outgoing leader Uhuru Kenyatta stepping down after reaching the two-term constitutional limit, the former deputy prime minister Raila Odinga and the current deputy president William Ruto lead the race to succeed him.

Mr Odinga, 77, has failed in his four previous attempts to win the presidency, but hopes that the backing of Mr Kenyatta will allow him to succeed this time around.