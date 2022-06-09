Australian PM mocks KFC’s ‘crazy’ crisis by saying ‘cabbage-gate’ will be discussed with ministers
KFC updated its menu after lettuce prices shot up following lack of supply
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has weighed in on KFC’s “crazy” decision to replace lettuce in burgers with cabbage.
The fast-food restaurant chain has been forced to use cabbage in its burgers and wraps as the Pacific nation grapples with a lettuce shortage due to floods. Lettuce prices have soared by 300 per cent in Australia, with a single head of iceberg variant retailing for $8 (£6.30) in Sydney and Melbourne.
“Cabbage isn’t the same as lettuce. That’s just wrong,” Mr Albanese told KIIS FM Radio. “This is a crisis,” he added, while laughing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies