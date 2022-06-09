Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has weighed in on KFC’s “crazy” decision to replace lettuce in burgers with cabbage.

The fast-food restaurant chain has been forced to use cabbage in its burgers and wraps as the Pacific nation grapples with a lettuce shortage due to floods. Lettuce prices have soared by 300 per cent in Australia, with a single head of iceberg variant retailing for $8 (£6.30) in Sydney and Melbourne.

“Cabbage isn’t the same as lettuce. That’s just wrong,” Mr Albanese told KIIS FM Radio. “This is a crisis,” he added, while laughing.