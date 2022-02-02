Why Kim Jong-un’s missile barrage is a message for Joe Biden

We are only one month into the new year, and North Korea has already blasted off seven missile tests. With the isolated country becoming ever more remote and its economy burned out by the pandemic, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is on a mission to get Washington’s attention.

All of Pyongyang’s missile tests took place in January and reportedly included hypersonic testing missiles, short-range train-launched ballistic missiles and long-range cruise missiles. And at the weekend, North Korea fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile, its biggest missile test since 2017.

There is only one thing Kim has so far not authorised his troops to launch: intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) – a “red line” for the US.