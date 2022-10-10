Russia targets Kyiv and Ukraine’s cities as Putin warns of further strikes

Russia bombed the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and a host of other cities across the country on Monday morning in a massive series of rush-hour attacks in apparent revenge for the explosions on a Crimean bridge over the weekend.

At least 11 people were killed and more than 60 injured across the country in initial casualty figures given by Ukraine authorities. Eight of the fatalities were in Kyiv.

Among the locations struck by Russian missiles were a playground, public park and pedestrian bridge. Moscow said it had hit all “assigned targets”.