Hope or stalemate? Lebanon waits to see if election can deliver change

The chief task of the new parliament elected during last weekend’s vote in Lebanon is a critical one: it will be the very survival of the embattled near-bankrupt country.

Time is running out. The Mediterranean nation of some six million people is, according to the World Bank, in the grips of one of the worst economic collapses in modern history and is still reeling from the 2020 enormous explosion in Beirut.

The local currency lost over 90 per cent of its value in just a year, food and medicine prices have gone up five and six–fold in the same time period. Most of the country only gets a few hours of state power a day, while food, water, fuel and medicines are in short supply.