The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has said he does not see an “imminent invasion” of Taiwan by China but agreed that Beijing is establishing a “new normal” with its military drills in the region.

In an interview with CNN on Monday, he said the US was committed to “helping Taiwan develop the capability to defend itself,” taking a subdued approach compared to president Joe Biden’s repeated remarks implying a US military intervention in any conflict between Beijing and Taipei.

“I don’t see an imminent invasion,” Mr Austin told CNN host Fareed Zakaria. “What we do see is China moving to establish what we would call a new normal.”