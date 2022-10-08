12 dead and more than 30 injured after bus hits truck and catches fire in India
Some passengers who ran out of bus in the nick of time say they are lucky to have survived
At least 12 people, including a child, were killed and over 30 others sustained severe injuries on Saturday when a bus caught fire after hitting a truck in India’s western state of Maharashtra.
Several suffered serious burn injuries and were rushed to a local civic hospital in Nashik city, located 190km north of the country’s financial capital Mumbai.
The bus caught fire around 5am local time after hitting a trailer truck transporting diesel on the Nashik-Aurangabad highway, police said.
