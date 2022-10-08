12 dead and more than 30 injured after bus hits truck and catches fire in India

At least 12 people, including a child, were killed and over 30 others sustained severe injuries on Saturday when a bus caught fire after hitting a truck in India’s western state of Maharashtra.

Several suffered serious burn injuries and were rushed to a local civic hospital in Nashik city, located 190km north of the country’s financial capital Mumbai.

The bus caught fire around 5am local time after hitting a trailer truck transporting diesel on the Nashik-Aurangabad highway, police said.