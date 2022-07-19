Man runs through field of flames to flee ferocious wildfire in Spain

A man is being treated for serious burns after he dramatically escaped a ferocious wildfire that saw him engulfed in a field of flames.

Angel Martin Arjona was digging a trench in an attempt to stop the Locasio wildfire from reaching the village of Tabara in the Zamora region of northwest Spain.

But – while driving the digger in the field – it appears that he got lost after his view of a potential escape route was obstructed by the huge blaze surrounding him, as shown by terrifying footage shared online.