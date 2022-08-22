Mass fish deaths in Oder River down to ‘cocktail of chemicals’, says Germany
Incident likely to be ‘multi-causal’, according to Berlin
A “cocktail of chemicals” could have caused the deaths of thousands of fish in the Oder River, the German environment ministry has said.
Tens of tonnes of dead fish have been removed from stretches of the river in Germany and Poland, but the cause is still being investigated.
In Berlin’s latest update on the search for a cause, a German government spokesperson said: “So far we have several organic and inorganic substances that could be responsible.
