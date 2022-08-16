Oder River fish die-off: Germany warns Poland over mystery deaths of tonnes of fish
Information from Poland has come ‘in dribs and drabs’ or ‘not at all,’ a German official said
Germany has issued a warning to Poland over the mystery deaths of tonnes of fish in the Oder River that runs along the shared border.
Steffi Lemke, the German environment minister, has announced that the two countries have created a task force of experts to probe the possible reasons for the ecological disaster.
Ten tonnes of fish were removed from the river last week, and people have been advised to not touch the water over fears that it could be toxic.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies