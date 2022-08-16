Jump to content
Oder River fish die-off: Germany warns Poland over mystery deaths of tonnes of fish

Information from Poland has come ‘in dribs and drabs’ or ‘not at all,’ a German official said

Lamiat Sabin
Tuesday 16 August 2022 21:46
<p>Dead fishes drift in the Oder River near Brieskow-Finkenheerd, in eastern Germany</p>

Dead fishes drift in the Oder River near Brieskow-Finkenheerd, in eastern Germany

Germany has issued a warning to Poland over the mystery deaths of tonnes of fish in the Oder River that runs along the shared border.

Steffi Lemke, the German environment minister, has announced that the two countries have created a task force of experts to probe the possible reasons for the ecological disaster.

Ten tonnes of fish were removed from the river last week, and people have been advised to not touch the water over fears that it could be toxic.

