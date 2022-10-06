Jump to content

Migraine linked to increased risk of dementia, study suggests

Scientists say further studies are needed to generalise findings and to uncover underlying mechanisms

Vishwam Sankaran
Thursday 06 October 2022 10:46
Migraine is linked to an increased risk for subsequent dementia, according to a new study which sheds more light on how the two neurological conditions are related.

The research, published in The Journal of Headache and Pain, assessed data from the 2002-19 Korean National Health Insurance Health Screening Cohort to determine whether patients with migraine have an increased risk for dementia compared to those without the neurological condition.

Overall, data from 44,195 patients with migraine and 44,195 individuals without migraine was assessed by scientists, including those from Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul.

