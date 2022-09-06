Compostable “coffee balls” made using a seaweed-based cover instead of plastic will hit the European market next year.

Swiss co-operative Migros has released a small compostable ball of pressed coffee – CoffeeB – that it claims works just like conventional plastic and aluminium capsule systems but does not cause any waste.

The coffee balls are encased in a thin, flavourless, seaweed-based cover that can be discarded with the spent coffee after use.